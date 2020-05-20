Carol Ann Richards
April 1, 1938 - May 18, 2020
Walden, NY
Carol Ann Richards, age 82, of Walden, NY passed away on May 18, 2020 at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, NY. The daughter of the late John and Carolyn Elizabeth Barton Garulli, she was born on April 1, 1938 in Suffern, NY.
Carol was married to the late Donald G. Richards. She was a homemaker. Carol passed down her love of cooking, gardening and compassion for animals. She will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her daughter, Deborah Ann Brady and her husband, James, of Walden, NY; step-sons, Brian Richards and his wife, Geja, of PA, Mark Richards of FL; brothers, Jack Garulli of FL, Michael Garulli and his wife, Kathy, of Goshen, NY; grandchildren, Adam Brady of FL, Kevin Brady and his wife, Katie, of FL; great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Burial will be in Gardnertown Cemetery, Newburgh, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made in Carol's memory to Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
April 1, 1938 - May 18, 2020
Walden, NY
Carol Ann Richards, age 82, of Walden, NY passed away on May 18, 2020 at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, NY. The daughter of the late John and Carolyn Elizabeth Barton Garulli, she was born on April 1, 1938 in Suffern, NY.
Carol was married to the late Donald G. Richards. She was a homemaker. Carol passed down her love of cooking, gardening and compassion for animals. She will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her daughter, Deborah Ann Brady and her husband, James, of Walden, NY; step-sons, Brian Richards and his wife, Geja, of PA, Mark Richards of FL; brothers, Jack Garulli of FL, Michael Garulli and his wife, Kathy, of Goshen, NY; grandchildren, Adam Brady of FL, Kevin Brady and his wife, Katie, of FL; great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Burial will be in Gardnertown Cemetery, Newburgh, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made in Carol's memory to Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 20 to May 21, 2020.