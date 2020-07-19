Carol Ann Rose Terzer
April 4, 1946 - July 18, 2020
Chester, NY
Carol Ann Rose Terzer of Chester, NY entered into rest on July 18, 2020. She was 74.
The daughter of Ferdinand Mannocchi and Genevieve Gallo Mannocchi, she was born on April 4, 1946 in Suffern, NY.
Carol was a retired housekeeping supervisor for Helen Hayes Hospital in West Haverstraw, NY.
She is survived by her husband, Helmut Otto Terzer; daughters, Dawn Bono and husband, Charles and Carol Trainor and husband, David; sister, Veronica Spataro; brothers, Fred Mannocchi and wife, Linda and Robert Mannocchi and wife, Margaret; grandchildren: Johanna, Rachel, Daniel, Emily, Eric, Jake, Jenna, Lizzy, and Katelyn; great-grandchildren: Ashlyn, Conner, Elijah, and Ezra; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22 at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 23 at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions and guidelines set forth from the state, face coverings are required and the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home and the church is limited, so we ask that those that may have to wait to enter please follow social distancing guidelines.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
30 East 33rd Street New York, NY 10016 or to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com