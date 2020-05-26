Carol Ann Suffern Stueber "Mrs. S"
December 22, 1944 - May 21, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
Carol A. Stueber, the beloved wife of Thomas Stueber and life long resident of the area, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 21, 2020. She was 75. The daughter of the late George Suffern and Anna Sutton Suffern, she was born on December 22, 1944 in Middletown, NY.
Carol was a long term school bus driver for First Student in Pine Bush and was dearly loved by her Most Precious Blood and Reuban Gittelman students and parents. Her career lasted over 40 years.
Survivors include her loving husband of 54 years, Thomas at home; children, Thomas ( Tracy), John (Wendy), Jennifer Gray (Paul), and Joseph (Jessica); her pride and joy her grandchildren, John A. Tanner (Taylor), Sydney, Stephen, Mikaela, Kirsten, Austin, Kayla, Zoe, Logan, Raelynn, Michael, Terresa and Evie; siblings, Wayne (Sophie) Suffern, Bruce Suffern, Martha (Michael) Milani; and sister in law, Patricia Davis. Carol is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and is predeceased by her so,n James, and sister, Joyce Davis.
Cremation will take place at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
Due to the strict guidelines regarding the current health crisis, memorial services will be private. Graveside services and burial will be privately at the convenience of the family at New Prospect Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Carol's name to The Church of the Infant Saviour Building Fund, 22 Holland Ave, Pine Bush, NY 12566 or to St. Jude's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc. To leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
