Carol D'Ambrese
December 25, 1935 - January 15, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Carol D'Ambrese of Montgomery, NY, a former Teachers' aide for Marlboro School District, and a resident of the area, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Middletown. She was 84.
The daughter of the late Dominick Tarricone and Sylvia Napolitano Tarricone, she was born December 25, 1935 in Asbury Park, New Jersey.
She was the widow of her loving husband, Charles D'Ambrese.
Carol was the model for courage and perseverance and an inspiration to all. She will be forever missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Survivors include her son, Christopher D'Ambrese of Montgomery, NY; daughter, Jennifer Kikkert and her husband, Grant of Montgomery, NY; granddaughter, Michele Nichols of Delmar, NY; brother, Eugene Tarricone and his wife, Patricia of Whiting, NJ; and longtime care giver, Thelma Burton.
Visitation will be 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Overhiser Funeral Home, 78 Union St., Montgomery, NY 12549. Funeral services will follow at 5:30 p.m. in the funeral home; Reverend James Van Houten will officiate. Burial will be private.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020