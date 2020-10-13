Carol E. Mudrick
November 19, 1940 - October 10, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Carol E. Mudrick, age 79 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away October 10, 2020 at Bon Secours Community Hospital, Port Jervis, NY. She was born on November 19, 1940 in Port Jervis, NY, the daughter of the late Charles and Catherine Decker Eyth.
Carol retired as a claims adjuster for A.I.G. Insurance Co., in Manchester, New Hampshire. She married Theodore V. "Ted" Mudrick who pre-deceased her.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Marianne Curran of Arlington, Texas; her son, David Mudrick and his wife, Jeanne of New Boston, New Hampshire; her sister, Linda Drew of Port Jervis; her brother, Ronald Eyth and his wife, Carol of Port Jervis; her beloved grandson, Tyler Mudrick; several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her sister, Judith Eyth.
Private graveside services will take place at Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, NY. Rev. Nancy Vonderhorst will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Port Jervis-Deerpark Humane Society, Route 209, Port Jervis, NY1277.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com