1/1
Carol E. Mudrick
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol E. Mudrick
November 19, 1940 - October 10, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Carol E. Mudrick, age 79 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away October 10, 2020 at Bon Secours Community Hospital, Port Jervis, NY. She was born on November 19, 1940 in Port Jervis, NY, the daughter of the late Charles and Catherine Decker Eyth.
Carol retired as a claims adjuster for A.I.G. Insurance Co., in Manchester, New Hampshire. She married Theodore V. "Ted" Mudrick who pre-deceased her.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Marianne Curran of Arlington, Texas; her son, David Mudrick and his wife, Jeanne of New Boston, New Hampshire; her sister, Linda Drew of Port Jervis; her brother, Ronald Eyth and his wife, Carol of Port Jervis; her beloved grandson, Tyler Mudrick; several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her sister, Judith Eyth.
Private graveside services will take place at Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, NY. Rev. Nancy Vonderhorst will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Port Jervis-Deerpark Humane Society, Route 209, Port Jervis, NY1277.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved