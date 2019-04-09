|
|
Carol E. Salma
November 10, 1934 - April 7, 2019
Middletown, NY
Carol E. Salma, a lifelong resident of the area, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center. She was 84.
The daughter of the late Henry and Adelaide Fraus Reinhardt, she was born November 10, 1934 in Middletown, NY. She was the widow of Joseph Salma. Carol was a retired rural route carrier for the US Postal service for 30 years in Middletown and a bus driver for Tristar Bus Co. for about 7 years. She was a devoted mother to her special-needs daughter. She loved to make and sew crafts. She loved her children unconditionally and was a very giving person.
Survivors include her children: Joseph Salma (Lisa);Michael Salma (Kelli Baugh); Timothy Salma (Eileen); Elizabeth Lubitz (David); Susan Salma and Philip Salma (Lynette); her 12 grandchildren: Robert Salma; Ryan Salma (Becky Dezemo); Corey Lubitz; Michael Salma (Danielle);Joseph Salma; Chelsea Carlstrom (Josiah); Erin Salma (Brian Fink); Casey Salma; Tyler Lubitz (Danielle Degroat); Heather Salma; Philip Salma and Amanda Salma; her two great grandchildren: Isaac Lubitz and Addison Carlstrom. She is further survived by her sister: Daine Neill; her brother: Donald Reinhardt; as well as her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Philip Reinhardt.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main Street, Middletown, NY. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Circleville Cemetery, Circleville, NY.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., Middletown, NY 845-343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019