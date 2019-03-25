|
|
Carol H. Shuler
March 27, 1944 - March 24, 2019
Monroe, NY
Carol H. Shuler passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at her home in Monroe, NY. She was 74 years old. Daughter of the late Harry and Mollie Pressman Weisberger, she was born March 27, 1944 in San Francisco, California.
Carol was a Registered Nurse at Robert L. Yeager Health Center in Pomona, New York.
Survivors include her daughter, Lori Meislahn and her husband, Andy of Monroe, NY; her brother, Ronald Weisberger of Cheboygan, MI and her three grandchildren: Kristin, Marc and Eric. She is predeceased by her daughter, Kimberly R. Shuler and her brother, Martin Weisberger.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Service will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the Funeral Home. Cremation will follow at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Kim Shuler Memorial Scholarship, c/o Monroe Woodbury Central School District Education Center, 278 Route NY-32, Central Valley NY, 10917.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019