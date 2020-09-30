1/1
Carol J. Bohnert
1956 - 2020
Carol J. Bohnert
April 27, 1956 - September 23, 2020
Formerly of Milford, PA
Carol J. Bohnert age 64 of Branford, Connecticut and formerly of Milford, Pennsylvania passed away September 23, 2020 at St. Raphael Hospital, New Haven, Connecticut.
Carol was born on April 27, 1956 in Port Jervis, NY. She was the daughter of the late Leonard and Anna Miko Bohnert. She worked as a Senior Systems Analyst, IT at Yale-New Haven Hospital.
Carol is survived by her two brothers, James Bohnert and his companion, Ann Davis of Milford, PA, and Joseph Bohnert and his wife, Patricia of Landenberg, PA; her three sisters: Helen Benson and her husband, Jay of Mill Rift, PA, Margaret Steedman and her husband, Thomas of Milford, PA and Lois Langwig and her husband, Robert of Middletown, DE; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Carol had a love of animals and took great pride in volunteering at her local animal shelter.
Funeral services will be private at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home. Deacon Thomas Spataro will officiate. Interment will follow at Milford Cemetery, Milford, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pike County Humane Society, PO Box 255, Milford, PA 18337.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
