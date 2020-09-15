1/1
Carol Kay Antoine
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Kay Antoine
February 6, 1939 - September 12, 2020
Middletown, NY
Carol Kay Antoine of Middletown, NY entered into rest September 12, 2020. She was 81.
The daughter of the late John and Florence Keeler, she was born on February 6, 1939, in Waldwick, NJ. Carol was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Carol touched the lives of so many with her unconditional love, generosity, and kindness. She will be forever missed. Carol is survived by her brother, Donald Keeler of Eastern, PA; daughters, Noreen C. Perrone of Monticello, NY and Robin K Antoine of Walden, NY; granddaughters, Shanna Perrone of Brooklyn, NY and Amanda Danzilo of Swan Lake, NY; great grandchildren, Braeden and Emery Danzilo; as well as her long time best friend, Dorothy Gluck. Predeceased by her parents, John and Florence Keeler as well as her beloved husband, Robert G. Antoine.
Visitation will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 16th at The Dewitt-Martinez Funeral Home, 64 Center Street, Pine Bush, NY. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. September 17th at the funeral home, followed by a burial at New Prospect Cemetery 2964 NY-52, Pine Bush NY.
Messages of condolences may be left at www.DeWittFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
The Dewitt-Martinez Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
The Dewitt-Martinez Funeral Home,
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Burial
New Prospect Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved