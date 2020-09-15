Carol Kay Antoine
February 6, 1939 - September 12, 2020
Middletown, NY
Carol Kay Antoine of Middletown, NY entered into rest September 12, 2020. She was 81.
The daughter of the late John and Florence Keeler, she was born on February 6, 1939, in Waldwick, NJ. Carol was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Carol touched the lives of so many with her unconditional love, generosity, and kindness. She will be forever missed. Carol is survived by her brother, Donald Keeler of Eastern, PA; daughters, Noreen C. Perrone of Monticello, NY and Robin K Antoine of Walden, NY; granddaughters, Shanna Perrone of Brooklyn, NY and Amanda Danzilo of Swan Lake, NY; great grandchildren, Braeden and Emery Danzilo; as well as her long time best friend, Dorothy Gluck. Predeceased by her parents, John and Florence Keeler as well as her beloved husband, Robert G. Antoine.
Visitation will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 16th at The Dewitt-Martinez Funeral Home, 64 Center Street, Pine Bush, NY. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. September 17th at the funeral home, followed by a burial at New Prospect Cemetery 2964 NY-52, Pine Bush NY.
