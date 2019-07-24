|
Carol Kendall
April 4, 1944 - July 20, 2019
Loch Sheldrake, NY
Carol Kendall of Loch Sheldrake passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at home. She was 75.
She was the daughter of the late David Oscar Kendall and Ann Barker, born on April 4, 1944 in Dobbs Ferry, NY.
In her younger days Carol was an adventure and thrill seeker. She was known as the "Queen of the Roller Coaster Club" as well as a jokester. There was hardly a ride that she would turn down. She loved watching scary movies and also had a wonderful sense of humor. She would often tease those close to her and could often be found with a mischievous smile on her face.
Carol is survived by her brother, Paul Kendall, as well as by her extended friends and family at New Hope Community.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 26th at her home at New Hope Community.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 24 to July 25, 2019