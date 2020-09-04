1/1
Carol Lee Gauvin
1942 - 2020
Carol Lee Gauvin
September 12, 1942 - September 3, 2020
Marlboro, NY
Carol Lee Gauvin of Marlboro, NY passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at her home. She was 77 years old. Carol was born in Newburgh, NY on September 12, 1942. She was the daughter of the late George H. Pitts and Dorothy Mae Yeoman. She married Pierre J. Gauvin.
Carol was a Bookkeeper/Accountant for the McQuade Children's Foundation. Carol never judged anyone. She was accepting and always willing to help anyone in the lower Hudson Valley.
Survivors include her husband, Pierre at home; her daughters: Danielle Gauvin and Wendy Davis; her sister, Linda Stureski; seven grandchildren: Michala Canosa, Ayda Canosa, Jayson Steinard, Brittney Davis, Michelle McNair, Erika Hall and Destiny McNair and five great grandchildren.
Cremation was private.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. (845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
1290 Route 9W
Marlboro, NY 12542
(845) 236-4300
