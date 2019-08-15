|
|
Carol S. Bowers
March 5, 1937 - August 14, 2019
Rock Hill, NY - Formerly of Beacon, NY
Carol S. Bowers of Rock Hill, formerly of Beacon, NY, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Catskill Regional Medical Center. She was 82.
She was the daughter of the late Henry and Leslie Shambler Wyman, born on March 5, 1937 in Liberty, NY.
Carol worked as a cook for Beacon City Schools. In her free time she enjoyed being creative, either crocheting or gardening. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed her camping trips, or relaxing with a good book. But above all else she loved spending time visiting with her friends and family, and she had great faith in God. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her children: Cindy Bowers and her wife, Flo Keahey and Tim Bowers and his wife Debbie; her grandchildren: Casey and Justina Karsten and Tim and Jennette Carter; her great-grandchildren: Wesley, Luke, Lilianna and Josiah; her beloved and very special nieces and nephews and her many devoted close friends. She now meets in Heaven her devoted husband Donald Bowers; her companion Kenneth Hill; as well as her two sisters and her brother.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, 275 S. Main Street, Liberty, NY 12754. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home. Carol's grandson, Casey Karsten will officiate. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information call 845-292-7160 or visit www.colonialramsaysfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019