Carol W. Reuter
July 14, 1939 - April 20, 2020
Millbrook, NY
Carol W. Reuter, formerly of New Windsor and Wappingers Falls, died on April 20, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. She was 80.
Carol was born on July 14, 1939 to Robert and Olive (Eger) Walsh in Brooklyn. Carol worked for Texaco Research Center in Glenham, was a Real Estate Agent for ABS Realty, and a Real Estate Appraiser for Circle Appraisal.
Carol enjoyed serving as a Eucharistic Minister for St. Francis in Newburgh, ministry / volunteering for Our Lady of Hope in Newburgh and St. Mary's, was an avid reader, had a strong interest in current events and social media, enjoyed British television, completing crossword puzzles, and spending time with her cherished family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Carol was also predeceased by her sister, Eileen Farrell; her brother, Robert Walsh; her sister, Ruth Walsh; her nephew Johnny; and her niece, Sherri.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Cathleen and her husband, Vincent Palmiotto; her daughter, Kim and her husband, Michael Kurylo; her daughter, Cindy and her husband, Frank Gillespie; her grandchildren, Daniel and David Kurylo, Krysta Wilson and her husband, Shane, Dylan Gillespie; her great grandson, Alexander Wilson; her sister, Marilyn and her husband, John O'Herron; and her nieces and nephews, Maggie, Jimmy, Nora, Julie, Greg, Eileen, Susan, Jon, Robert, Emily, Andrew, Barbie, Beverly, Bonnie, and Carol.
Services will be private; however, streaming will be available through the Funeral Home's website on Friday, April 24th between 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. during visitation and 3 p.m. at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to OblatesUSA.org. Please visit Carol's Book of Memories at mchoulfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020