David T. Ferguson Funeral Home
20 North Street
Washingtonville, NY 10992
(845) 496-9106
Carolann Callan
Carolann Callan Obituary
Carolann Callan
March 13, 2019
Washingtonville, NY
Carolann Callan, 73, of Washingtonville, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019 following a long illness.
Carolann is survived by her husband of 53 years, Louis J. Callan; her children: Elizabeth, Sharon, and Patrick and his fiance, Mary Jo Levins; and her brother, Peter and his wife, Joan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Philomena Fusco.
Carolann never liked being the center of attention, and in accordance with her wishes, there will be no services.
Funeral arrangements under David T Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North Street, Washingtonville, NY
Anyone who wishes may make a donation in her memory to the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.davidtfergusonfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
