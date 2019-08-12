|
|
Carolann Ventura
January 30, 1945 - August 10, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Carolann Ventura, a longtime area resident, entered into rest on Saturday, August 10, 2019. She was 74.
Daughter of the late Joseph and Marie (D'Lisi) Carbone, she was born on January 30, 1945 in Bronx, NY.
Carolann, was a retired machine operator for the United States Mint, West Point, NY, and was the recipient of the Director's Award for Excellence in 2005. She loved her family, and enjoyed music, reading, bible study group and crocheting.
Survivors include three daughters, Lisa Palumbo and her husband, Mario Diletto of Massapequa, Christa Ventura Morrow and her husband, Bryan of Newburgh and Teresa Ventura and her husband, Derek Abbott of Sunnyside; a sister, Joan Capelli of City Island; and three grandchildren, Gianni, Sofia and Liliana.
In addition to her parents Carolann was predeceased by her husband Clayton E. Ventura in 2000 and a daughter, Denise Marie Palumbo.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon at White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh, NY 12550. A Funeral Service will take place at the Funeral Home after visitation at noon, with The Reverend John Vondras officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto & Morrill FCS, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh, or visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019