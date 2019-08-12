Home

POWERED BY

Services
White & Venuto Funeral Home
188 N Plank Rd
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 562-6550
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
White & Venuto Funeral Home
188 N Plank Rd
Newburgh, NY 12550
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
White & Venuto Funeral Home
188 N Plank Rd
Newburgh, NY 12550
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolann Ventura
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolann Ventura


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolann Ventura Obituary
Carolann Ventura
January 30, 1945 - August 10, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Carolann Ventura, a longtime area resident, entered into rest on Saturday, August 10, 2019. She was 74.
Daughter of the late Joseph and Marie (D'Lisi) Carbone, she was born on January 30, 1945 in Bronx, NY.
Carolann, was a retired machine operator for the United States Mint, West Point, NY, and was the recipient of the Director's Award for Excellence in 2005. She loved her family, and enjoyed music, reading, bible study group and crocheting.
Survivors include three daughters, Lisa Palumbo and her husband, Mario Diletto of Massapequa, Christa Ventura Morrow and her husband, Bryan of Newburgh and Teresa Ventura and her husband, Derek Abbott of Sunnyside; a sister, Joan Capelli of City Island; and three grandchildren, Gianni, Sofia and Liliana.
In addition to her parents Carolann was predeceased by her husband Clayton E. Ventura in 2000 and a daughter, Denise Marie Palumbo.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon at White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh, NY 12550. A Funeral Service will take place at the Funeral Home after visitation at noon, with The Reverend John Vondras officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto & Morrill FCS, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh, or visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now