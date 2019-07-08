|
|
Carole E. Epstein
September 3, 1943 - July 6, 2019
Monroe, NY
Carole E Epstein (Tepedino-Paccione) passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at her home in Monroe, NY surrounded by her loved ones, showing courage and strength for her family till the very end. She was 75 years old. Daughter of the late Barnet E. and Shirley Salberg Epstein, she was born September 3, 1943 in Brooklyn, NY.
Carole was a Finance Manager for Manfredi Auto Sales in Brooklyn, NY and when she relocated to Orange County, she followed her passion of helping youth by working with the Monroe Woodbury School District as a substitute.
Everyone that knew Carole, loved her for caring and giving ways. Her smile and beauty lit up the rooms that she walked into. She was always there for others and would make sure to put their needs before hers. Carole was seen as a hero to her family. Carole's bond with her daughter Jayne, her best friend made others envious. Her strength was second to none, which was seen throughout her entire journey through her fight with Alzheimers. The family would also like to thank all of the devoted caregivers that they call her angels, her hospice workers, doctors and the families devoted friends.
Survivors include her daughter Jayne Prechtel and son-in-law Michael Prechtel of Monroe, NY, her three beautiful grandchildren that she loved with all of her heart; Brittney, Lauren, and Scott Mangieri. Also her soon to be granddaughter-in-law Haley Poquette.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main Street, Highland Falls, NY 10928. A Funeral Service will begin at 7 p.m. in the Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday July 10, 2019 at Wellwood Cemetery in Pinelawn, NY.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the , Hudson Valley Chapter, 2649 South Road, Suite 101, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or , PO Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13320.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 8 to July 9, 2019