Carole L. Miller

January 22, 1943 - August 27, 2020

Town of Newburgh, NY

Carole L. Miller of the Town of Newburgh entered into rest on Thursday, August 27, 2020. She was 77.

Daughter of the late Edgar and Lola (Baumgartner) Linenbroker, she was born on January 22, 1943 in Washington, Missouri.

During high school, Carole worked for both St. Luke's Hospital and the Recreation Park in the city of Newburgh. She later worked for Friendly Ice Cream Restaurant in the Newburgh Mall for 26 years. She was also a charter member of King of Kings Lutheran Church, New Windsor. Carole was an avid bowler and competed in many national, state and local tournaments, and she enjoyed her sewing group, "Busy Stitchers" at the Town of Newburgh Recreation Department.

Survivors include a son, David Miller and his wife, Emily of Newburgh, a daughter, Karen Depew and her husband, Paul of Walden; a brother, Harold Baumgartner and his wife, Paige of Missouri; two sisters, Judy Levy of California and Cathy Bronson of Georgia; three loving grandchildren: Amanda, Paul and Nate; Aunt Doris Dotson of Missouri; as well as many nieces and nephews. Carole was predeceased by her husband, Wayne B. Miller in 2018; and a brother, Steven Linenbroker.

Private cremation has taken place at Cedar Hill Crematory.

Memorial Visitation will take place from 2 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, September 2nd at the King of Kings Lutheran Church, 543 Union Ave., New Windsor, NY. A Memorial Service will follow at 4 p.m. at the church with Pastor Mary Lou Baumgartner officiating.

Due to the continued public health concerns, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time, please be respectful of your time visiting.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carole's name can be made to King of Kings Lutheran Church, 543 Union Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553 or to the Newburgh Ministry, 9 Johnston St., Newburgh, NY 12550.

Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188, N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY 12550.



