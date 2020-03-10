|
Carole Schmitt
August 25, 1940 - March 5, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Carole Schmitt of New Windsor, NY, passed away on March 5th 2020 after a very long and courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was 79.
She was born in Piermont, NY on August 25th 1940 and was the daughter of Dorothea and James Curran.
Carole attended Piermont Schools and graduated from Tappan Zee High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society. Her love was teaching and upon graduation she attended SUNY Cortland for elementary education, eventually earning a master's degree from SUNY New Paltz, graduating with high honors. Her teaching career began in Clarkstown Schools in Rockland County. She then became a stay at home mother and a substitute teacher in Washingtonville Central Schools, while earning her Master's Degree in Social Work at SUNY New Paltz as well as her CAC. She worked for Pius the XII Outreach Youth and Family Services in Newburgh as an Education Supervisor for school and addiction programs for teens. At the same time, she was an Adjunct Instructor at Dutchess Community College for addiction programs. In 1987, Carole became the Crisis Student Assistance Counselor for Warwick Valley Central School District and the County of Orange until her retirement in 2003. A three-time Breast Cancer survivor and very strong determined lady, she would often say to us, "I'm not going anywhere anytime soon" and also put her faith in God to keep her going, often repeating "God is my source and my divine strength."
Carole was a very strong and involved mother and grandmother. She was an amazing role model as a single mom. She worked several jobs at a time but also found time to volunteer as a Girl Scout leader and Cub Scout Den mother, teaching her children to bake bread and cookies, or surprising them with trips to the zoo and beach. Stubborn and strong willed, there seemed to be no obstacle she couldn't take on. She built a huge deck on her own, complete with jackhammering the holes to code, finished a basement, and always had the attitude that if it had to be done, she was doing it. Her joys included skiing and golfing, singing in the church choir, including the West Point Christmas Messiah Concert, painting, and playing the guitar & piano. She had a black belt in Tao Kwon Do. Her happiest moments were with her grandkids and when her family was all together. She felt very proud and often said, "I got a good return on my investment in my two children, six outstanding grandchildren." They were the light of her life. She very proudly attended every play, concert, baseball, football, and soccer games on both East and West coasts as often as she could.
After her retirement, Carole travelled the world, visiting many countries including; Egypt (where she rode a camel in the desert), Morocco, Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Hong Kong, Scotland, and Ireland. Her most memorable trip was with Vince to Jerusalem in 2010 where they walked the path of Christ together. Bad hip and all, that's the tenacity! She was a woman of faith, raised by a Methodist mother and Catholic father, she was very present in both churches. She loved the Catholic church even though she was not "raised" Catholic. She loved to tell the stories of all the evidence both she and Vince witnessed on their trip to the Holy Land.
Carole's strength and faith are what kept her going six years past her diagnosis. Strong until the end, she would often sing, mocking her cancer, "I'm going to live until I die, I'm going to live until I die. Until the devil is up, I'm going to fill my cup, I'm going to live until I die!"
Carole is survived by her daughter Lauren and son in law, Christopher Reggio. Her son Eric, and daughter in law, Amber Schmitt. Six Grandchildren; Logan, Matthew & Brett Reggio, Madeline, Jordan, and Kieran Schmitt. Her partner of over 40 years, Vincent J Valicenti and his children, Patrick Valicenti (Linda) and Diane Visconti (Glenn Sr.), their children, and a large and extended Valicenti and Visconti families. Her sister Arlene Coffelt, brother James Curran (Lois). Her ex-husband, Jon Schmitt and his wife, Jessica. Her very special cousin, best friend and confidant, Karen Procelli and her husband Tom. Many cousins, 10 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Dorothea and James Curran. Her brother's in law Robert C. Schmitt, Richard Coffelt, and her nephew Daniel Curran. Carole was also a loving and devoted friend to many.
The family would like to Thank, Dr Tom Eanelli who brought Mom much laughter during her treatment and his compassion and attentiveness were beyond measure. Dr. Dinsmore and his entire staff for their outstanding care, and Kaplan Hospice House. Ujjalah Schwartz for her kindness and compassion, taking the time to sit down with our mother to learn about her and talk about her funeral service. That was a true gift.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday March 15th at Brooks Funeral Home 481 Gidney Avenue Newburgh, NY. There will be a service at the funeral home at 3:30 p.m.
In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Carole's name to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020