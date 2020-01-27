|
|
Caroline E. Cummings
October 20, 1932 - January 25, 2020
Warwick, NY
Caroline E. Cummings of Warwick, passed away peacefully at St. Anthony Community Hospital Warwick, NY on January 25, 2020. She was 87 years old.
She was born in Cooks Falls, NY on October 20, 1932, the daughter of Edna (nee Barheit) and Thomas Dugan. She was predeceased by her husband Edward J. Cummings (1990).
Caroline was one of 13 children and worked as a dietary aide for Mount Alverno in Warwick for many years. She was an active member of the Catholic Daughters of St. Theresa of Lisieux and the Ancient Order of the Hibernians both in the years she lived in Brooklyn, NY and while she was a parishioner of St. Stephen in Warwick, NY.
Caroline is survived by her three sons: Edward J. Cummings and his wife Jorgine of Beaverton, OR; Eugene T. Cummings and his wife Arlene of Pine Bush, NY; and Richard Cummings and his wife Susan of Westtown, NY. She is also survived by her sister Christina Eck of Hornell, NY; brother Ernest Dugan of Deposit, NY and daughter-in-law Noreen Cummings of Warwick, NY. Also surviving are her thirteen grandchildren: Erica Vollano of Napanoch, NY; Eugene T. Cummings Jr. of Warwick, NY; Kerri Dec, Erin Muro, Kristi Cummings, Megan Cummings all of Pine Bush, NY; Denise Cummings of Beaverton, OR; Kristin Holsapple of Portland, OR; Edward Cummings III of Beaverton, OR; Kenneth Cummings and Kyle Cummings both of Warwick, NY; Ashley Cummings of Baltimore, MD; and Richard Cummings, Jr. of Westtown, NY; as well as 11 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her son Kenneth Cummings, daughter Diane M. Carty, granddaughter Tara Fachini, and ten siblings.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29th at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 30th at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Montclair, NJ.
Donations in her memory may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation JDRF, 200 Vesey Street - 28th Floor, New York, NY 1028 or at https://www.jdrf.org/
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020