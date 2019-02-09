|
Caroline Francisco
November 27, 1947 - February 8, 2019
Middletown, NY
Caroline Francisco, a homemaker and lifelong resident of the area, died on February 8, 2019 in Campbell Hall Rehabilitation Center. She was 71.
The daughter of the late Charles and Bertha Mae Barber Waibel, she was born on November 27, 1947 in Middletown, NY. She was the widow of Robert Francisco.
She is survived by her beloved sister, Virginia LaBolt of Greenville, NY and her loving nieces and nephews, Dennis Baudendistel, Clifton Baudendistel, Brenda Decker, and her husband, Darrell, Michael Baudendistel and his wife, Karen, Lori Reynolds and her husband, Jody and Keith Baudendistel.
Graveside services will be held in the Wallkill Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019