Caroline Hansen
July 31, 1950 - February 4, 2020
Westtown, NY
Caroline Hansen passed away on Tuesday February 4, 2020. She was 69 years old. Carrie was born on July 31, 1950 to the late Douglas "Burt" and Margaret Ash.
Carrie was pre-deceased by her beloved husband of 43 years, James Hansen.
She is survived by her two daughters Katie Hansen of Westtown, NY, Jessica Hansen-Morgewicz and her husband, James Morgewicz. Carrie is also survived by her sister, Audrey Buro and her two neices, Theresa Carlevaro Teague and Kelly Carlevaro Miceli.
Friends and Family are invited to visit from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 8 at Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY.
A celebration of life will be held at the Olde Erie immediately following services. A burial of cremains will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
