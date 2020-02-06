Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia
72 W Main Street
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6023
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia
72 W Main Street
Middletown, NY 10940
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Olde Erie
Resources
More Obituaries for Caroline Hansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caroline Hansen


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Caroline Hansen Obituary
Caroline Hansen
July 31, 1950 - February 4, 2020
Westtown, NY
Caroline Hansen passed away on Tuesday February 4, 2020. She was 69 years old. Carrie was born on July 31, 1950 to the late Douglas "Burt" and Margaret Ash.
Carrie was pre-deceased by her beloved husband of 43 years, James Hansen.
She is survived by her two daughters Katie Hansen of Westtown, NY, Jessica Hansen-Morgewicz and her husband, James Morgewicz. Carrie is also survived by her sister, Audrey Buro and her two neices, Theresa Carlevaro Teague and Kelly Carlevaro Miceli.
Friends and Family are invited to visit from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 8 at Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY.
A celebration of life will be held at the Olde Erie immediately following services. A burial of cremains will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Caroline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -