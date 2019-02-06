Home

William M Gagan Funeral Home Inc
1525 Burlingham Rd
Pine Bush, NY 12566
(845) 744-6008
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William M Gagan Funeral Home Inc
1525 Burlingham Rd
Pine Bush, NY 12566
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
William M Gagan Funeral Home Inc
1525 Burlingham Rd
Pine Bush, NY 12566
Caroline N. Caston Obituary
Caroline N. Caston
September 5, 1934 - February 4, 2019
Pine Bush, NY
Caroline Brundage Caston of Pine Bush, 84, passed away peacefully at home on February 4, 2019. The daughter of the late Everett and Mildred Brundage, she was born on September 5, 1934 in Newburgh, NY.
Caroline is the beloved mother of five children: Mildred Collins (Dennis), Clarence (Bucky) Caston and Rosa, Pearl Buckridge (John), Karen Rodriguez (Persio), Bethann Busky (Dennis). Grandmother of John and Joshua Buckridge and Ashley and Scott Collins. Great grandmother of Sofia and Isabella Buckridge and Jameson Buckridge. She was the sister of Gloria Hedden of Montgomery, Joan Lenhart of Ohio, Everett Brundage Jr of Cornwall, Stanford Brundage of Ohio and the late Marion Sonner of Walden and Anna Mae Lawrence of Ohio. She was the wife of the late Clarence Caston.
Caroline loved being surrounded by her children, loved quilting and gardening. She was a retired bus attendant for First Student of Pine Bush.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc., 1525 Burlingham Rd., Pine Bush, NY 12566. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place in New Prospect Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Shawangunk Fire Department, 2150 Brunswick Rd Wallkill, NY 12589.
Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc. To leave an condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019
