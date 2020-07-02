Carolyn Anne Bender
April 7, 1944 - June 27, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
Carolyn Anne Bender was born in Greenwich, Connecticut on April 7, 1944. She passed away on June 27, 2020.
Carolyn achieved a multitude of accomplishments throughout her life. Starting with graduating from Pine Bush High School and working at Valley Supreme Supermarket; she aspired to do more and went on to complete her Masters Plus from New Paltz College, attaining an SA/S Certification. She cherished being around people and chose to become an educator. Her first job was an elementary school teacher and her students will attest to how much she put her heart and soul into teaching them; most will remember her assistant Hannibal the Hippo. She wanted to be able to reach more students than in a classroom and went on to become the Coordinator of the Gifted and Talented Program in Pine Bush. Again, seeking to enrich student lives further, she became the Director of Instructional Services at Orange/Ulster BOCES, where she wore numerous hats. While in this position she supervised many staff, did Mock Trial, Senior Enrichment, and Youth and Government.
Carolyn had a very special place in her heart for Odyssey of the Mind and functioned as a Judge, Regional Coordinator, the State Director and a Board Member. She also served as the acting Assistant Superintendent for BOCES, while maintaining her other duties. She conducted many workshops and was an educational consultant. She later became an Adjunct Professor at Marist College.
Still and all, Carolyn gave of her time in countless other ways. Having a strong faith led her and Bob to teach Religious Education at St. Paul's Church in Bullville, NY and in time shared the responsibility as Coordinators for this program. She was a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Adult Development Committee. She also did Marriage Encounter, Cursio, Life in the Spirit, as well as sat on the Bishop Vicariate Council. In addition, she was on the Board of Directors for Hospice of Orange.
Carolyn and Bob were married for 56 years and shared a bond that is unique in today's world. They were best friends and supported each other constantly, like an arch. Their love is without bounds. They enjoyed doing many things together from visits every year to the beach, collecting antiques, being in the Hudson Valley Depression Glass Club, watching Bob show their dogs, and treasured beautifully decorating the house for the holidays.
Carolyn was a mom to Wendy who was her pride and joy. They too had a loving, wonderful relationship and she adored her son in law, Chip. She also has two marvelous grandsons, Matthew and Tim that she spoiled as well as, encouraged in life. All could talk to her at any time and she was always there to listen, provide guidance and happiness. In addition, she is survived by her sister, Marilyn Lefebvre, and nieces and nephews.
Carolyn was personally talented, knowledgeable and creative. She used to win first place ribbons at the Orange County Fair for embroidery and needlepoint. She loved to knit scarves and blankets for friends and family; and designed amazing scrapbooks that will be her legacy to us. She also was proud to belong to the Tuesday's Embroidery Gang. These friends brought her joy. A favorite pastime was putting together numbered gifts for birthdays and holidays to give to others, showing her imaginative ideas.
Those that knew Carolyn will remember her as a sweet lady, who made one feel welcomed with a pleasant smile, a little giggle, and a sense of fashion and style that you knew was her.
Cremation was privately held at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc.