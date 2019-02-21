|
|
Carolyn L. Fowler
July 3, 1967 - February 19, 2019
Chester, NY
Carolyn L. Fowler passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center in the town of Wallkill, NY. She was 51 years old. Daughter of Lawrence Cronin and the late Joyce Castiglia Cronin, she was born July 3, 1967 in Stuttgart, Germany.
Carolyn was co-owner of Pro Cut Lawns, Landscaping & Contracting Inc. of West Nyack, NY. She was a member of the PTA and PTSO of Washingtonville Schools, Neighbors for Neighbors, Girl Scouts, and St. Mary's Church of Washingtonville. Carolyn was on the committee that raised money for Taft School Playground, and was a volunteer at St. Mary's Food Pantry.
Survivors include her husband, Bill E. Fowler at home; her father, Lawrence Cronin and stepmother, Maureen of Estero, FL; her daughters: Chelsea Fowler, Tiffany Fowler (William Dennis) and Quinn Fowler of Blooming Grove, NY; her brother, Lawrence Cronin and his wife, Olga of Estero, FL; and her sister, Joanne Joosten and her husband, Michael of Monroe, NY and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and her dogs, Maisy and Penny. Carolyn was predeceased by her mother, Joyce Cronin and her brother, Michael Cronin.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 23rd and from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, February 24th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 25th at St. Mary's Church, 2 Father Tierney Circle, Washingtonville, NY. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Washingtonville, NY.
Memorial donations may be made to Humane Society of Blooming Grove, PO Box 226, Washingtonville, NY 10992
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019