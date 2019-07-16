|
Carolyn Long
February 26, 1937 - July 2, 2019
Fredericksburg, VA
Carolyn Rotolo Long died at the age of 82 on July 2nd, 2019 at her home in Fredericksburg,VA. She was the daughter of Harry F Rotolo Sr and Mildred Slover Rotolo. She was predeceased buy her husband Major Richard J Long (USAF, Ret.), their son Michael D. Long and Carolyn's brother, Harry F Rotolo Jr.
She was a member of the Middletown High School Graduating Class of 1954 and lived a large portion of her life in Middletown.
She is survived by her sister Toni Rotolo Kindberg and her husband Bill, of St. Petersburg FL, and by five children; Jacci Long Nightingale and her husband Tom of Atlanta GA, Kevin Long and his wife Valerie of King George VA, Richard Long and his wife Donna Fritzsch-Long of Wappingers Falls NY, Timothy Long and his wife Christina of Bristol VA, Maureen Long Troiano and her husband Paul of Tyler TX. She had many grandchildren and great grandchildren that she adored.
A graveside service is planned for Carolyn on Friday, July 19, 2019, at St Joseph's Catholic Cemetery at 11:30am, in Middletown, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 16 to July 18, 2019