Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Long


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Long Obituary
Carolyn Long
February 26, 1937 - July 2, 2019
Fredericksburg, VA
Carolyn Rotolo Long died at the age of 82 on July 2nd, 2019 at her home in Fredericksburg,VA. She was the daughter of Harry F Rotolo Sr and Mildred Slover Rotolo. She was predeceased buy her husband Major Richard J Long (USAF, Ret.), their son Michael D. Long and Carolyn's brother, Harry F Rotolo Jr.
She was a member of the Middletown High School Graduating Class of 1954 and lived a large portion of her life in Middletown.
She is survived by her sister Toni Rotolo Kindberg and her husband Bill, of St. Petersburg FL, and by five children; Jacci Long Nightingale and her husband Tom of Atlanta GA, Kevin Long and his wife Valerie of King George VA, Richard Long and his wife Donna Fritzsch-Long of Wappingers Falls NY, Timothy Long and his wife Christina of Bristol VA, Maureen Long Troiano and her husband Paul of Tyler TX. She had many grandchildren and great grandchildren that she adored.
A graveside service is planned for Carolyn on Friday, July 19, 2019, at St Joseph's Catholic Cemetery at 11:30am, in Middletown, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 16 to July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.