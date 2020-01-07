|
Carolyn Nancy Moissett
April 1, 1944 - January 2, 2020
Middletown, NY
Carolyn Nancy Moissett, a longtime area resident, died at home after a long illness, surrounded by her family on January 2, 2020. She was 75.
The daughter of Charles and Bertha Schnappauf Meier, she was born in Unionville NY on April 1, 1944. Carolyn graduated from MHS class of 1962 and married John Moissett on May 16, 1964 in Middletown. John and Carolyn celebrated 55 years of marriage together. They raised two sons and eventually were blessed with three grandchildren…all girls! Carolyn was delighted! She enjoyed her role as mom immensely. As the children grew, she ventured out to the working world, first at Sears and then at Lanc and Tully Engineers. She enjoyed the responsibilities, the work and the camaraderie of her co-workers. Her talent for attention to detail and her meticulous and efficient manner was a benefit to family and employers as well. At home, she was most happy with her grand kids, her crafts and her family .
Carolyn is survived by her devoted husband, John; her loving sons, John Moissett and Gregory Moissett and his wife, Alana all of Middletown; brother, Peter, and three grandchildren: Kaylin, Krystal and Kari Moissett.
She was predeceased by her parents and her siblings, Robert, Charles and Joan .
Friends and family may gather at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 391 Mt. Hope Rd. Middletown, NY. A Funeral Service of Remembrance will be celebrated at 12 p.m. with a repast to follow. Donations in Carolyn's name may be made to St.John's Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020