Carrie Mae (DeWalt) Ryder
February 11, 1934 - June 5, 2020
Monticello, NY
Carrie Mae (DeWalt) Ryder, 86, known to generations of Sullivan County Head Start and Pre-kers as "Miss Carrie" for her over 35 years of working in early childhood education and continued mentoring of her "kids", after a long illness, died peacefully in her sleep on June 5, 2020.
Carrie was born on February 11, 1934, in Newberry, South Carolina, the daughter of Gladys Jones (later Woodbury) and George B. Reuben, adopted and raised by Horace Foster and Emma (Jefferson) DeWalt. Carrie was raised in Elisha AME Church and attended Elisha Elementary and Draughton Street High School in Newberry. She graduated from one of the oldest Historic Black Colleges and Universities in the U.S., Allen University, in Columbia, SC. Carrie received a Bachelor's degree in Education.
Carrie married the late William Ryder and resided in Monticello, NY for over 50 years, raising her family and working in early childhood education until health issues forced her retirement. She was an early and faithful member of 1st Baptist Church in Monticello, attending regularly until her health deteriorated. Carrie was also a long-time member of the Eastern Star.
She had one brother, the late James Woodbury, and is survived by five of her six children: Jarius DeWalt (Kathy), William C. Ryder, Brenda M. Coronado, Gwendolyn Jean Ryder, and Edward Michael Ryder. Her daughter Carolyn Ryder pre-deceased Carrie. Carrie is also survived by her spiritual daughter, Anquonetta Williams and her spiritual children. Carrie is survived by 14 grandchildren: Jessica Faith Beam, Jasmine Ryder, Travis Ryder, Tashara Bridgeforth, Everett Bridgeforth, Julienne DeWalt, Alexandre DeWalt, Benjamin DeWalt, Zachary DeWalt, Maya Williams, Michael Ryder, Jr., Louis A. Mercardo, Jr., Lemuel A. Mercado, and Lance M. Mercado, Sr. Carrie is also survived by 15 great-grandchildren: Neyila Ryder, Hakeem Ryder, Nevneh D. Porter, Nie'ir M. Ryder, Janaya F. Ryder-Scott, Kairi N. Ryder-Scott, Harmony R. Ryder-Scott, Benjamin M. Ryder-Scott, Zyana R. Mercado ,Adaleia P. Mercado, Louis A. Mercado III, Gaberiel A. Mercado, Anthony J. Mercado, Lance M. Mercado, Jr., and Mason Florez. Carrie is also survived by her sister-in-law, Marie and nephew, James Woodbury, Jr. and a host of friends and relatives.
Limited visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 12 at Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, 55 St. John St., Monticello, NY 12701. A graveside service will follow at Rock Ridge Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health will be in place; a limit of ten visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home and facemasks are required at all times.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information call 845-794-2700 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
