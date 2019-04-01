|
Casimir J. Kuchinsky
March 2, 1931 - March 30, 2019
Monroe, NY
Casimir J. Kuchinsky of Monroe, NY passed away March 30, 2019, at New York Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York, NY. He was 88 years old. Son of the late John and Stanislava Kuchinsky, Casimir was born on March 2, 1931 in Mahanoy City, PA.
Casimir worked as a repair specialist for Ford Motor Company in Mahwah, NJ. He was a member of American Legion Post 488, Monroe NY and a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church, Monroe NY. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.
He is survived by his wife, Sonia Kuchinsky at home; his sons, Casimir Kuchinsky, Sr. and his wife, Sharon of Hopewell Junction, NY, Gary Kuchinsky of Wallkill, NY, Robert Kuchinsky of Davenport, FL; seven grandchildren: Jeffrey, Steven, Matthew, Danielle, Brian, Meghan, Karys; one great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. Casimir is predeceased by five brothers and six sisters.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Orange County Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Goshen NY, with military honors.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019