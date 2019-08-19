|
|
Catherine Anne Brodow
April 20, 1925 - August 16, 2019
New Windsor, NY
"I can only note that the past is beautiful because one never realizes an emotion at the time. It expands later, and thus we don't have complete emotions about the present, only about the past."
-Virginia Woolf
Catherine Anne Brodow, 94, entered into rest on Friday August 16, 2019 as she lived, with poise and grace surrounded by the ones who loved her most. A longtime resident of New Windsor, NY she was born April 20, 1925 to John and Catherine Mitchell of Newburgh, NY. Catherine was the youngest of eight children and as a child and young adult endured the tragic loss of two siblings, which reinforced an unwavering commitment to her own family.
Catherine married her husband Edward Brodow (d. October 4, 2018) on November 14, 1943; they were lovingly married for 74 years. Catherine is survived by her five daughters and their husbands: Nancy and Merritt Bumpass, Cathy and Ron Pfitzner, Marilyn and Art Quinlan, Maryann and Mark Centra and Barbara and John Baldwin. Catherine is also survived by nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. While her family will miss her dearly, they take great solace in knowing that she has been reunited with her husband and loved ones who have previously passed.
Catherine touched the lives of all who knew her and her humor, wit, and compassion never wavered, even as her earthly journey was coming to an end. Catherine will be remembered for a host of talents; her sewing in particular always set her apart as the best-dressed woman in the room, with a real eye for fashion and impeccable attention to detail. She was also voracious reader, keeping up with current events and finishing chapter books every few days.
As they prepare to say goodbye to their matriarch, the family would like to especially thank Dr. Anne Mullin, who took wonderful care of Catherine over the years, Gemma, Catherine's favorite volunteer who would come and read to her, Hospice of Orange and Sullivan County, Suzanna, Catherine's Eucharistic Minister and all of the nurses and aids who helped make Catherine's final days at home comfortable and filled with love and compassion.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 22 at Hudson Valley Funeral Home, Inc., 239 Quassaick Avenue (Rte94) New Windsor, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi in Newburgh on Friday, August 23. Burial will immediately follow at St. Francis Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan (https://hospiceoforange.com/).
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home, 845-562-4411.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019