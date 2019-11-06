Home

Michael J. Higgins Funeral Service
113 Lake Road East
Congers, NY 10920
(845) 268-6665
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Michael J. Higgins Funeral Service
113 Lake Road East
Congers, NY 10920
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Michael J. Higgins Funeral Service
113 Lake Road East
Congers, NY 10920
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Church
Congers, NY
Interment
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
Gethsemane Cemetery
Rockland Lake,, NY
Catherine Arlene Christie


1939 - 2019
Catherine Arlene Christie Obituary
Catherine Arlene Christie
May 20, 1939 - November 3, 2019
Congers, NY
Catherine Arlene Christie of Congers, NY, passed away on November 3, 2019 with her loving family by her side. 'Cathy' was 80 years old. She was born to Robert and Margaret (Reynolds) Vierboom on May 20, 1939.
Cathy was a lifelong resident of Congers and graduated from Clarkstown High School. She worked many years for and retired from Nyack Manor Nursing Home. She loved to travel, listen to Pavarotti and spend time with her family. Cathy enjoyed crafts, gardening and was a wonderful pie maker.
Cathy is survived by her daughter, Dawn Fernandes and husband, Oscar of Congers; sons, Jack and his wife, Catherine of Warwick, Jeff and his wife, Isabel of Stony Point, Robert of New City, and George and his wife, Kelly of Venice, FL. She is also survived by her sister, Janet Kay and her husband, Walter; grandchildren, Christopher and Maria Fernandes, Nicholas, Ashley, Jeffrey, Matthew, Kevin, Robert, Jake, Michael and Jack Christie, Raymond Robles and Canisha Burrell; great grandchildren, Juan, Jaimya, and Lily along with nieces, Elizabeth and Susan Kay; nephews, Walter Kay and Chris Supsac. She was predeceased by her parents and daughter-in-law, Eva Christie.
Family will receive family and friends on Friday November 8th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Higgins Funeral Home in Congers, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, 10 a.m., at St. Paul's Church, Congers, followed by interment at Gethsemane Cemetery, Rockland Lake, NY.
Arrangements by Michael J. Higgins Funeral Service Inc., Congers, NY 10920.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
