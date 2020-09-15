1/1
Catherine Canaday
1959 - 2020
June 8, 1959 - September 3, 2020
Richmond, Vermont
Catherine "Cathy" Lynn Douglas (Talbot) Canaday, passed away the morning of September 3rd, 2020 at her home in Richmond, Vermont, after an unexpected bout with cancer. Born June 8, 1959 in Yonkers, New York , the second child of five children to Frances (Backes) Douglas and Robert Douglas, her family settled "upstate" in Chester, New York, where she later relocated to Wappingers Falls, New York, There she met and married her husband Glenn. They then moved to Burlington, Vermont, settling in Richmond, Vermont.
She retired from Consolidated Communications 2 years ago to babysit for her grandson, Jameson and later granddaughter, Emilia. She enjoyed doting on the grandkids, watching her children grow to be adults, fall convertible rides through the Green Mountains and helping run high school and youth wrestling tournaments across Vermont.
She leaves behind her husband Glenn A. Canaday, her mother Frances Douglas, father Robert Douglas, her three sons, Ian Talbot, Glenn M. Canaday and Ryan Canaday with his wife Beth Canaday and their children Jameson Ryan Canaday and Emilia Rose Canaday. Her siblings, Richard Douglas (Patty) , Maureen Feder (Doron), Frances Miles (Jeff) and Patricia Douglas along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date near Washingtonville, NY. In lieu of flowers, she asked that donations be made to either, American Cancer Society https://donate3.cancer.org/ or Vermont Hospice https://www.uvmhomehealth.org/ Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
