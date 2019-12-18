|
Catherine "Kit Kat" "Cat" Levy
July 19, 2008 - December 16, 2019
Grahamsville, NY
Catherine "Kit Kat" "Cat" Levy of Grahamsville, NY departed this world too soon at the tender age of 11, on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Catskill Regional Medical Center. Catherine was the daughter of Edwin and Stephanie Wright Levy, born on July 19, 2008 in Ellenville NY.
Catherine known to many as Kit Kat or Cat; she was a loving charismatic little girl that would light up a room when she walked in. She was very active in the Tri-Valley Central School District. Her activities include the S.T.E.A.M. program, along with cheer-leading, chorus and band. Catherine sincerely enjoyed helping all of her friends. Catherine loved going to school and aspired to be a teacher herself. She will be forever remembered and loved by everyone that knew her.
She is survived by her loving parents, Edwin and Stephanie Levy; her older sister, Sarah Frances; a younger brother, Edwin; her loving Grannie, Catherine Bollin; Grandmom, Debra Rauch; several uncles, aunts and cousins along with numerous friends within her community.
Visitation will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne NY, 12788 from 12 to 2 p.m.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home; for further information please call 845-434-7363 or visit our website at www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019