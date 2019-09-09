|
Catherine (Kay) Cecelia
Chrystal Conroy
January 19, 1935 - September 7, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Catherine (Kay) Cecelia Chrystal Conroy, a lifelong resident of the area, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 7th at Montgomery Nursing Home at the age of 84. The daughter of Frederick and Anna Chrystal, Kay was born on January 19, 1935 in Newburgh, NY.
After graduating from Newburgh Free Academy in 1953, Kay worked for the phone company for several years. She married Thomas (Marty) Conroy in 1956, and they spent their lives in the Town of Newburgh. Kay worked in the office of Hudson Valley Dermatology for 25 years. Kay was full of fun and loved any kind of game, especially poker. She will be remembered for her outrageous spirit and her infectious laughter. Kay was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth and her husband, Joseph of New Windsor, her sister, Dawn Taylor and her husband, Robert of Tucson, AZ, sister-in-law, Kathleen Chrystal of Maybrook, NY, grandchildren Joseph and Gina Como of New Windsor, dear friends Joe and Lidia Como of New Windsor as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Marty, brothers, Jim, Frank, and Matt Chrystal and sister, Ethel Pastoor.
We'd like to extend our thanks to the staff at Braemar Assisted Living which became Kay's second home and family for the past 3 years and also to the staff at Montgomery Nursing Home who provided excellent care and made mom comfortable in her final weeks.
Visitation will be private. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 at Our Lady of the Lake Chapel, 433 South Plank Rd. Newburgh, NY. Burial will be at St. Francis Cemetery, New Windsor, NY.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis TN 38105 1905.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors.
For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019