Catherine Conroy
1926 - 2020
Catherine Conroy
07/30/1926 - 09/04/2020
Middletown, NY
Catherine Conroy, 94, of Middletown, NY passed away Friday, September 4th, at Garnet Health Medical Center surrounded by family.
Catherine was born in Oceanside, NY on July 30, 1926, a daughter of the late Katie (Faulkner) and William H. Hamilton.
Catherine was a past member of the Washington Heights Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, a member of the town of Wallkill Seniors, and a Hostess at Perkins in Middletown, NY.
Catherine is survived by her son Edward Conroy III ,his wife Esther of Montgomery, NY, and son-in-law Daniel Dino of Middletown, NY; Grandchildren Wendy Conroy and companion Ken Brown of Ellenville, NY, Shannan Howard and husband James of Otisville,NY, John Conroy and companion Lindsay Harris of Monteque,NJ, Michael Conroy and wife Diane of Walden, NY; Great-grandchildren Autum Fagione and husband Eric, Damion Preston, Calli Reed, Jimmy Howard, Noah Conroy, Joshua Conroy, Keira Conroy, Claire Conroy; Great-great granddaughter Harper Rose Fagione, and many nieces and nephews.
Catherine is predeceased by her husband Edward Conroy Jr., daughter Patti Dino, and great granddaughter Lexi Bivins, brother William and sisters Charlotte White and Ann Kozic.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday September 8th from 7PM-9PM at the Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Avenue, Middletown, NY
Interment private at convenience of the Family at St. Joseph Cemetery Middletown, NY.
Messages of condolences may be left at www.DeWittFH.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Morse Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Morse Funeral Home Inc
33 Railroad Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6918
