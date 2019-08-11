|
In Memory of Catherine E. Cowen of Suffern, NY who passed away on November 12, 2018 at the age of 92. Born November 5, 1926 in Queens, NY, she was the loving daughter of Florence and Emil Schaedler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; her brother, John and his wife, Betty. Catherine is loved and survived by her six children: Diane Nardiello and her husband, Charlie, Donald Paul and his wife, Lynda, Audrey Paul-Smith and her husband, Tim, Kenneth Paul and his wife, Cindi, Alan Paul and his wife, Laura and Timothy Paul and his partner, Rachael. Also surviving are her eight grandchildren: Nicholas, Brian, Eric, Andrea, Kody, Dillon, Austin, and Damon Paul. In addition, Catherine is also loved and survived by three brothers and their wives; her sister and her husband, and many Godchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and relatives.
Catherine was extremely loving and devoted to her family and was talented in so many ways. While raising her six children she also worked for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Secret Service and the West Point Military Academy. She had acquired her Real Estate License and was a certified Paralegal. She was an Amateur Radio (ham) operator who was certified in Rockland County to aid in disaster response. She wrote a weekly newspaper column for a local paper. She was a talented artist including painting, charcoal drawing and stained glass. Mom cherished her PT Cruiser and drove it proudly blasting her beloved country music. She was also a devoted NASCAR and Dirt Track racing fan.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019