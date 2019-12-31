Home

Harris Funeral Home
West St At Buckley
Liberty, NY 12754
(845) 292-0001
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Harris Funeral Home
West St. at Buckley,
Liberty, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
6:00 PM
Harris Funeral Home
West St. at Buckley
Liberty, NY
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
St. John's Cemetery
Queens, NY
View Map
Catherine E. McGowan


1924 - 2019
Catherine E. McGowan Obituary
Catherine E. McGowan
October 12, 1924 - December 30, 2019
Binghamton, NY - Formerly of Jeffersonville, NY
Catherine E. McGowan of Binghamton, NY, formerly of Jeffersonville, NY, died Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Binghamton, NY. She was 95.
The daughter of the late Martin and Catherine Connolly, she was born October 12, 1924 in New York City, NY.
Survivors include her granddaughter, Kristy McLeod and her husband, Andrew McLeod; her grandson, Scott McGowan and his companion, Carolee Glassel; and three great grandchildren, Kevin Sims, Jr., Karina Sims, and Hannah McLeod. She was predeceased by her sister, Mary Wilson.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY. Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. in the funeral home. Father Edward Bader will officiate.
Burial and graveside services will be Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 12 p.m. in St. John's Cemetery, Queens, NY.
Memorial contributions in Catherine's name may be made to the Jeffersonville Fire Department, 4903 State Route 52, Jeffersonville, NY 12748.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY. www.Harris-FH.com 845-292-0001 or 845-439-5200.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
