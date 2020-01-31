Home

James F Lulves Funeral Home Inc
9 Avenue A
Cornwall on Hudson, NY 12520
(845) 534-2550
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
James F Lulves Funeral Home Inc
9 Avenue A
Cornwall on Hudson, NY 12520
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Friends Cemetery
Cornwall, NY
Catherine E. Vanduzer


1931 - 2020
Catherine E. Vanduzer Obituary
Catherine E. Vanduzer
August 28, 1931 - January 28, 2020
Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY
Catherine E. Vanduzer, a lifelong Cornwall-on-Hudson resident, entered into rest on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was 88.
The daughter of the late Floyd and Elizabeth Park Courter, she was born on August 28, 1931 in Highland Mills, NY.
Catherine was a member of the New Windsor American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Her favorite pastime was crocheting.
Survivors include: her son, Dennis and his wife, Marcelene Coonan Vanduzer; grandchildren: Cody Vanduzer and Kristi Kubasek and her husband Jeff. She was predeceased by her husband, William H. Vanduzer.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Sapphire Nursing at Meadow Hill for the exceptional care that they took of Catherine during her stay there.
Visitation will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 2 at James F. Lulves Funeral Home, 9 Avenue A, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY. A graveside service will be held at Noon on Monday, February 3 at Friends Cemetery, Cornwall, NY.
Arrangements are under the direction of James F. Lulves Funeral Home, 534-2550. For directions or to send condolences please visit www.lulvesfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
