|
|
Catherine F. Debold
December 17, 1929 - April 2, 2020
Warwick, NY
Catherine Frances Debold of Warwick, NY, born on December 17, 1929, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family, in person and in spirit.
Catherine was born and raised in Belleville, New Jersey, the granddaughter of the town's first Police Chief (Michael Flynn). She was the second oldest daughter of Belleville Police Lieutenant, John "Sugar" Flynn, and Mary "May" Flynn (nee Dunn). Growing up with her in Belleville were her three siblings: Therese, Michael and Patricia, 23 aunts and uncles and 19 cousins. She graduated in 1947, with First Honors from Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Newark, NJ, and joined the Public Relations Department of New Jersey Bell Telephone Co. before marrying her husband of 65 years, Joseph "Joe" Debold in 1954, at St. Peter's Church in Belleville.
Together, they began their greatest adventure, raising their seven children, first in Nutley, NJ before moving to Warwick, NY, in 1970. Catherine was an active member of St. Stephen's Church, having led and been a decades-long member of the Sodality of Our Lady, as well as a C.C.D. instructor. In Warwick, she also took great pride in being a member of the dedicated office staff at the Herbert Kania Pediatric Group for nearly 15 years. And for the many, life-long friendships that she and Joe have made together.
Whenever asked what her greatest accomplishment was, without hesitation she would say it was her seven children and fifteen grandchildren, whom she viewed as her greatest gift from God. She reveled in each of their achievements, never missing a sacrament and celebration, and attending every track meet and game possible. With every triumph or milestone, she would share in the joy, saying "Oh happy day!"
Hers is a story deeply woven into the fabric of America. The granddaughter of an Irish immigrant, she was born at the start of the Great Depression, to a veteran of World War I who played minor league baseball against Babe Ruth, and on the same team as Lou Gehrig. Her mother helped in the effort to win women the right to vote as a Suffragette. Growing up in the 1940s she watched her uncles and neighbors go off to fight in Europe and the Pacific during World War II, and saw her fiancé, Joe, drafted into the Korean War in 1951. These experiences, along with her large and supportive family as well as a remarkably strong faith, made her a natural at raising children. She was able to comfort and guide her kids through every challenge and triumph from the 1950s into the 21st century. She was another one of a great generation that will be greatly missed by all her family and loved ones but who feel so fortunate to have been part of her story.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Joseph Debold; her children: Joseph (Gloria), John, Daniel (Barbara), Gerard (Rosanne), Maureen (Walter), Ned (Stephanie), and Kathleen. She will also be greatly missed by her grandchildren: Michael, Daniel, Kevin, Timothy (Brynn), Victoria, Katie, Bryan, Gerard, Matthew, Kerry, Colin, Maria, Andrew, Jordan, and Finn.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Catherine's memory to St. Stephen's Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY 10990.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020