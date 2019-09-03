|
Catherine L. Testa
September 1, 2019
Montgomery, NY
Catherine L. Testa (nee Piacentino), a 14 year resident of Montgomery, NY and a Staten Island, NY native passed away peacefully at home on September 1, 2019 at the age of 75.
She was the beloved wife of Charles Testa for 54 years. Loving mother of Catherine Brady (Charles) and Carolyn Iovino. Cherished grandmother of Charles Brady, Sarah Brady and Frank Iovino. She is survived by siblings Violet Piacentino, Joseph Piacentino and John Piacentino. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Goldie Piacentino and sister, Maryann Dunphy.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 2 to 4pm and 7 to 9 p.m. at Overhiser Funeral Home, 78 Union St., Montgomery, NY. A funeral Mass will be Friday, September 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Holy Name of Mary Church, 89 Union St., Montgomery, NY.
Arrangements were made by Overhiser Funeral Home/Millspaugh Funeral Directors.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019