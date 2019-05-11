|
Catherine M. Bernard
August 23, 1935 - May 5, 2017
Pine Bush, NY
Catherine M. Bernard, also known as "The Big Kat", passed away on May 5, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, NY. She was born on August 23, 1935 in Poughkeepsie, NY. She was 83 years old. Catherine was the widow of the late Fred Bernard.
Catherine retired as a customer service clerk for Yellow Freight in Maybrook, NY and from Pine Bush Central School District as an office clerk. She was a life member of both the Pine Bush Ladies Auxiliary and Orange County Volunteer Ladies Auxiliary. Catherine was an avid bowler, frequenting the Hoe Bowl in Walden, NY. A true people person, there wasn't a place Catherine could go without running into someone she knew.
Survivors include her daughters, Cynthia Atkins and her husband, Brian, of Wallkill, NY, Donna Petrollese of Modena, NY; her six grandchildren: Justin and his wife Kristin Hall, Ryan and Dylan Atkins, Zachary and his wife Samantha Sank, Kyle and Alexa Petrollese; her four great-grandchildren: Chase and Madelyn Hall, Korra and Jackson Sank; and several nieces and nephews among countless others. In addition to her husband, Catherine was predeceased by her long-time companion, John Decker.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 18th at the Pine Bush Firehouse, 2405 NY-52, Pine Bush, NY 12566.
Memorial contributions may be made in Catherine's name to the Pine Bush Ladies Auxiliary of the Pine Bush Fire Dept.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 11 to May 12, 2019