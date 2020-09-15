1/1
Catherine M. Carberry
1941 - 2020
Catherine M. Carberry
January 4, 1941 - September 13, 2020
Monroe, NY
Catherine "Cathy" Carberry passed away at home in Monroe, NY on September 13, 2020. She was 79.
Cathy was born on January 4, 1941 in New York City to her parents, Richard and Mary O'Connor. Cathy was a devout Catholic and a long-time parishioner at Sacred Heart Church in Monroe. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and coin collecting.
Cathy was a loving wife and mother. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Kevin; their children: Dana Thiel, Erin DeCroix, and Daniel Carberry; and her eight grandchildren: Colin DeCroix, Audrey Thiel, Luke Thiel, Keira DeCroix, Margaret Carberry, Megan DeCroix, Allison DeCroix, and Paige Carberry.
There will be a Funeral Mass for Cathy at Sacred Heart on September 17 at 11 a.m. She will be buried at St. Anastasia Cemetery in Harriman, NY. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy and we ask you to please adhere to the state regulations regarding face masks and distancing.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Marycrest Convent in Monroe, NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart
