|
|
Catherine M. Monteleon
September 11, 1927 - April 3, 2020
Middletown, NY
Catherine M. Monteleon passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 in Elmwood Park, NJ. Daughter of the late Nicholas and Sophie Tishuk Eremerich, she was born on September 11, 1927 in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY. She was 92 years old, and the beloved wife of the late Joseph Peter Monteleon.
Catherine retired from Columbia University Press in Irvington, NY after 25 years of service. She was a member of St. Patrick's RC Church in Highland Mills, NY.
Survivors include her daughters, Susan Dross and her husband, Gary of Middletown, NY, and Diana Monteleon and her husband, Frank Occidentale of Elmwood Park, NJ. She is also survived by her four grandchildren: Nicole Buchanan (Scott), Daniel Macrino (Lindsay), Heather Hennessey (Kevin), Lacey Gotay (Jesse) and six great-grandchildren.
Interment will take place at Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Goshen, NY. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020