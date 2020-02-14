|
|
Catherine M. Pajonk
November 26, 1943 - February 13, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Catherine M. "Kitty" Pajonk of Town of Montgomery, 76, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was surrounded in love by her family.
The daughter of the late Austin Geraghty and Ann Gilligan Geraghty, Kitty was born on November 26, 1943 in the Bronx, NY.
She was spontaneous and adventurous, always looking to make friends wherever she went and was willing to do just about anything. A spirited advocate of her family, Kitty would encourage education and confident irreverence to anyone who would listen to her. She was creative, passionate about big ideas and enjoyed being surrounded by those whom she loved. No matter what Kitty was always Kitty.
Survivors include her husband, Stephen M. Pajonk; daughter Veronica Sattler (Robert) of Montgomery, NY; son Joseph Roublick (Mzia) of Montgomery, NY; and daughter Renee Neri (Alex) of Weehawken, NJ; and seven grandchildren: Robert, Stacey (Dennis), Lauren, Elizabeth, Anthony, John, Katherine; and great-granddaughter, Adrianna. She is also survived by her siblings Thomas Geraghty of New Holland, PA, Patrick Geraghty of Montgomery, NY and Ann Zieder of Phoenix, AZ and several nieces and nephews.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday February 22, 2020 at Holy Name of Mary Church, 89 Union St. Montgomery, NY.
Entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Montgomery, NY.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors.
For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020