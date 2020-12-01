Catherine M. Piperato

August 30, 1930 - November 29, 2020

Wallkill, NY

Catherine M. Piperato, of Wallkill, entered into rest on Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was 90. Daughter of the late Joseph Ruggiero and Flora L. (Piperato) Ruggiero, she was born on August 30, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY.

"Renee", as she was known by family and friends, was a retired Recording Clerk for Orange County, Goshen. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Lake/St. Patrick's Church and a member of their Alter Rosary Society. Renee was a life member of the Cronomer Valley Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a member of Red Hatters and a former Girl Scout Leader.

Survivors include a son, Nicholas Piperato, Jr., and his wife Debbie of the Town of Newburgh; a daughter, Teresa Tragis of the Town of Newburgh; a brother, Anthony Domenicucci of New Paltz; a sister, Mary Ann Fogg of the Town of Newburgh; two son-in-laws, Richard Bahr and Richard Dimsey; six grandchildren, Richard, Kathleen, Amanda, David, Nicholas and Caitlin; eight great grandchildren, Eleanore, Katie, David, Rachael, Richard III, Kaylee, Karlee and Wyatt; two great great grandchildren, Phillip and Aurora; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Nicholas A. Piperato, Sr., in 2007; two daughters, Mary Dimsey and JoAnn Bahr; two brothers, Angelo S. Ruggiero and Joseph F. Ruggiero; and a grandchild, Phillip Dimsey.

Visitation will take place Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY 12550.

Due to the continued public health concerns, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time, please be respectful of your time visiting. Facial covering must be worn in the funeral home at all times, and social distancing must be practiced.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 9 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Church with Fr. Michael Omachi officiating.

Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh, NY.

Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY 12550.



