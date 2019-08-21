|
Catherine Margaret Weidenhof
July 25, 1944 - August 19, 2019
Cornwall, NY
Catherine Margaret Weidenhof of Cornwall, NY entered into eternal rest on August 19, 2019 at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, Newburgh, NY. She was 75 years old.
The daughter of the late Clyde Simonds and Muriel (Young) Simonds, Catherine was born on July 25, 1944 in Camden, ME.
Catherine was a dedicated employee and Administrative Assistant at USMA, West Point for over forty years and a total of 53 years of government service.
She enjoyed her family and working with her West Point family. In her free time she enjoyed sewing, quilting and watching Army football. Go Army, Beat Navy! She was compassionate and dedicated to her family and her work. She will be missed greatly.
Catherine is survived by her loving husband of 52 years: John F. Weidenhof; her son: John D. Weidenhof of Cornwall, NY; her daughter: Christine A. Ulrich and son-in law, James Ulrich of Danville, PA; her grandchild: Camden Ulrich, and her sister: Ruth Zollinger and her husband, Joe Zollinger of Byson City, NC; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 23rd at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St. Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Funeral Service will be held at 8 p.m. following the visitation. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, NY.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to a .
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019