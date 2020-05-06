Catherine Marie Eurich
January 20, 1956 - May 3, 2020
Sparrowbush, NY
Ms. Catherine Marie Eurich of Sparrowbush, NY, died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Bon Secours Community Hospital. She was 64. She was born January 20, 1956 in Warwick, NY, the daughter of the late Jacob Eurich Jr. and the late Lauretta DeMars Mutchler.
Cathy worked for 34 years as the Secretary to the Transportation Director of Minisink Valley Central School District.
A family statement read: Cathy will always be remembered as a loving, caring, selfless soul. Her co-workers will remember her for her generosity and caring toward them and their families, her sense of humor, and her attention to every detail. Cathy was a member for years and served as the current President of the Mid-Hudson Chapter of Embroiderers' Guild of America. EGA gatherings both near and far were a highlight of Cathy's life. Her needlework skills were remarkable, and Cathy gave many of us beautiful handmade gifts which will always be cherished. In her spare time, Cathy made blankets for the local chapter of Project Linus, which were donated to children in need. She was an avid reader, and served for a time as an adult literacy volunteer at the Port Jervis Public Library. Cathy was a diehard NY Yankees fan. If she couldn't watch a game on TV, she would listen to it on the radio. Go Yankees! Above all, Cathy was an amazing aunt, cousin and sister; family was Cathy's number one priority. She always made time for her nieces and nephews, and gathered with our family whenever possible. We never missed a holiday together, and summer fun around the pool was a weekend ritual. Cathy enjoyed babysitting and caring for her nieces and nephews when they were young, not just sitting them in front of the TV, but taking them on fun adventures, enjoying special moments. Her loving and generous presence will be deeply missed.
Cathy is survived by her sister, Cynthia Bishop of West Hurley, NY; her brother, Ronald Eurich and his wife, Christine of Cuddebackville, NY; her sister, Debra Eurich of Middletown, NY; her step-brother, John Mutchler and his wife, Loretta of Monroe, NY; and her step-sister, Irene Krauss and her husband, Ronnie of Pennsylvania; her nieces and nephews, Bradley Diermeier, Ashley Bishop, Emily Bishop, Jenna Dillon, Andrew Eurich, Valerie Hoehmann, Lisa Calvert, Bryan Eurich, and Jasmine Eurich; and great nieces and nephews, Marley Mae, Jacob, and Christoper.
Cathy was predeceased by her mother, Lauretta Mutchler; her father, Jake Eurich; and her step-father, Bill Mutchler.
There will be no visitation.
Funeral services will be held privately at a later date at the convenience of the family. Cremation will be at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Project Linus National Headquarters, c/o Orange County NY Chapter, PO Box 1548, Belton, MO 64012-1108 www.projectlinus.org or to the Humane Society of Port Jervis/Deerpark, Inc., 202 Route 209, Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. For additional information or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
