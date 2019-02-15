|
|
Catherine "Pat" Murphy
February 13, 2019
Monroe, NY
Catherine "PAT" Murphy of Monroe, New York died on February 13, 2019, at home with her family by her side. Our Mom, Pat, passed peacefully. She was born in Manhattan in the year of 1941 to Edward and Mary T. Gallenagh.
Pat was raised in the Bronx, graduated from St. Pius V High School and later would earn her A.A. from Rockland Community College in Suffern, NY.
Pat's passion in life was her family. Our Dad Jim, her husband and best friend of 55 years, and their children: Deirdre (Alvar) Astigarraga of New Windsor, NY and their sons, Owen, Aidan, Martin and Austin. Stacey (James) Gillick of New Windsor, NY and their sons, James and Desmond. James (Donna) Murphy of Hoboken, NJ and their son, Finn, Christopher (Eileen) Murphy of Delmar, NY and their children, Regan, Connor and Kiera.
Sadly, in life, she was predeceased by their daughter, Janine; they're now together.
When circumstances arose, Mom opened her door, her heart and her life to their nephew, Robert (Nancy) Jones and their children, Kate, Colin, Ryan and Claire and to their niece, Jennifer Bryan. She loved and treated them as her own, whether they liked it or not!
Pat is also survived by her brother, James (Deirdre) Gallenagh of Waldwick, NJ, and her sisters, Maureen (James) Sherlock of Waldwick, NJ and Roseann (Edward) Bond of Congers, NY.
Many, many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, each and everyone loved to the moon and back.
Mom graduated high school at 15 and needed to lie about her age to get work. Because she needed to add years when she was younger, she felt it was only fair to subtract them as she got older. We were never quite sure how old she actually was.
In her lifetime her work was as varied as executive secretary to the president of Blue Cross Blue Shield to owner/operator at Tootsies Ice Cream in Congers, NY.
Of course, running the house and raising her kids was her number one priority.
Moving from the Bronx to Garnerville, NY and then to Bardonia, NY where we were raised was all for us, the kids, and she was right, we thrived there. Our success in life is all her.
Thanksgiving Day at the extended dining room table, Christmas Day with the grandchildren, Long Beach Island vacations would be the places and things Mom loved the most in the world. (Atlantic City following close behind).
To this we know that our Mom would want for all her family and friends reading this, to spend time with their families. Go to the beach, treasure the holidays and hit the casino every now and then!
We are keeping this notice short and sweet, just like Mom!
Arrangements are as follows: a wake will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, and Sunday, February 17, 2019, during the hours of 5 to 8 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorials Centers, Inc., located at 139 Stage Road, Monroe, New York 10950.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019, at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart R.C. Church located at 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY 10950.
Burial will follow at St. Anastasia Parish Cemetery located at 1 North Main Street, Harriman, New York 10926.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Thomas F. Flynn and Brendan T. Flynn and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc. For directions to the funeral home, Church or to offer an online memorial please visit www.flynnfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019