Catherine O'Brien Fallon
Catherine O'Brien Fallon
1937 - 2020
Newburgh, NY
Catherine O'Brien Fallon passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, on Sunday, August 30th.
Catherine was born in Manhattan in 1937 to Jeremiah and Nora O'Brien née Whelton and raised in Washington Heights. Her beloved parents had recently arrived in America after emigrating from County Cork, Ireland. Catherine was a proud graduate and supporter of the schools that shaped and nurtured her throughout her younger years: St. Elizabeth's, the School of the Holy Child, and Hunter College. After graduating from college Catherine worked with Catholic Charities, finding a purpose in helping others—a purpose that guided the rest of her life. After owning and operating Court Drug Store in the City of Newburgh for many years with her husband Raymond, Catherine enjoyed her retirement, generously giving of her time as a volunteer at the Newburgh Ministry and serving as a lector at St. Patrick's. A generous and compassionate soul, she loved teaching others about financial literacy, engaging in political debates with friends and family, and was very much looking forward to voting in November.
She is survived by daughter Catherine and husband Christopher Chanowitz, daughter Christine and husband Eric Van De Mark, and daughter Margaret and husband David Hambleton. Also surviving are her cherished grandchildren Megan, John, Daniel, Benjamin, and Colleen and her many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Raymond, her parents, and her brother, Jeremiah (Jerry) O'Brien.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 7 from 4-7 PM at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Avenue, Newburgh. A public mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday, September 8 at 10 AM at St. Patrick's Church, 55 Grand Street, Newburgh, NY 12550. A private procession will follow to Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, NY.
Due to the continued public health issues of COVID-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. Patrick's Church, Newburgh, NY or Hospice of Orange and Sullivan. In addition, Catherine would urge all to get out and vote in November.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
