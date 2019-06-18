|
Catherine Payne
April 11, 1936 - June 17, 2019
Harris, NY
Catherine Payne of Harris, NY, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Catskill Regional Medical Center. She was 83.
She was the daughter of the late John Coote and Mary (Sharkey) Coote, born on April 11, 1936 in Jersey City, NJ.
Catherine worked for over 20 years as a secretary for the NYS Department of Corrections. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all who knew her, she will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her children, Joseph Walsh (Willa), John Payne (Christie), Colleen Regias-Rivera (Jose), Coreen Ferber (Joseph), Joanne Walsh, Kathi Avery and Robin Hendrickson (Benny); as well as 19 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Jesse who passed away in 2002 and her grandson Billy Walsh.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9pm on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, 275 S. Main Street, Liberty, NY 12754. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 22nd at 10am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information call 845-292-7160 or visit www.colonialramsaysfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 18 to June 19, 2019